From Hrithik Roshan To Dhanush, List Of Stars Gearing Up For International Projects

Film stars, both Bollywood and other industries, creating their niche in the Indian market has changed over the years. With more and more stars signing up for international projects, new talents in Indian cinema have been emerging to star in some amazing international projects. There are certain Bollywood stars who are eyeing to participate in both big and small Hollywood ventures to carve a global niche for themselves.

With pandemic restrictions being eased, this year will mark the debut of a few Indian actors in Hollywood, who are all set to star in major projects.

Dhanush

The Kolaveri Di singer is all set to make his Hollywood debut with his upcoming project The Gray Man. The film which is scheduled to release on Netflix is reportedly going to be one of the major projects of the actor. According to Netflix, it’ll be the first installment in a franchise of films based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel. Joining Dhanush in the film are Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more.

Suniel Shetty

After marking his international debut in Don’t Stop Dreaming, a British film, Suniel Shetty has been gearing up for his Hollywood debut with Call Centre, an action film with him in the lead role of a Sikh cop.

Hrithik Rishan

After creating a mark with his spectacular acting skill and stupendous dance talent, actor Hrithik Roshan is reportedly set to announce his Hollwyood project soon. He was recently signed by a US-based talent company, Gersh Agency, and is believed to be looking at a lot of scripts.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The actor, who has created name and fame through her projects on OTT platforms has joined the cast for Dev Patel's directorial debut on Netflix, titled Monkey Man. Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley (District 9) and has been co-written by Patel, Paul Angunawela (Keith Lemon: The Film), and John Collee, who co-wrote Hotel Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra

The global sensation, who made her Hollywood debut with Quantico, has a bucket full of international projects in her kitty. She is currently shooting for her next film, Citadel. She has also another film titled Text For You alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in The Matrix Ressurection and a budding marriage comedy by Mindy Kaling.

Pankaj Tripathi

After ruling over the Indian web-series arena, Pankaj Tripathi made his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth’s release, Extraction. According to various media reports, the actor will now be appearing in another Hollywood movie. Reports suggest that despite having a very hectic schedule while shooting for his other projects, he still made time for the shooting of this movie.

IMAGE: Twitter/SunielShetty/Instagram/HrithikRoshan/SophitaDholipala: