From Ishaqzaade To Ram Leela, Here Are 5 Bollywood Movies Based On Romeo And Juliet

Romeo and Juliet is an undeniable classic that has set the benchmark for tragic romance stories for centuries. The story has been adapted, remade, retold and rewritten far too many times to count. Bollywood is no exception, with movies based on the iconic story being made almost every decade. Bollywood has a fondness for tragic romance films, and that makes Romeo and Juliet one of the best sources of inspiration for scriptwriters. Here are five best Bollywood films that have been inspired by the legendary piece of literature that is Romeo and Juliet.

Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade is a classic Romeo and Juliet tale, retold in a backdrop of local Indian politics in a small town. The movie stars well-known actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the two lead roles. Ishaqzaade also adds a fair bit of action into the story. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, both the lead actors were praised for their performance. The movie was a success at the Box Office.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is another action-packed tragic romance that is heavily based on the story of Romeo and Juliet. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer was undeniable and both the actors were highly praised for their acting skills. The movie's story was set in the criminal underworld of rural Gujarat. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a massive success at the box office.

Issaq

While being another movie based on Romeo and Juliet, Issaq adds its own twist into the classic story. Set in Varanasi, the movie deals with the love between two young individuals who are from different rival families in the city's land mafia. Prateik Babbar and Amyra Dastur play the lead roles in the film. While the movie was critically panned and was a huge box office failure, it is still a revered Bollywood romance film.

Mirzya

Mirzya is not necessarily based on Romeo and Juliet. It is actually based on the Punjabi folklore of Mirza Sahiban. However, both the story of Mirza Sahiban and that of Romeo and Juliet have several similarities, as both of the stories deal with tragic romances between people who were unable to be together in life due to various circumstances. Mirzya is set in historical Punjabi and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher play the lead roles in the film. The movie was both a commercial and critical failure.

Dhadak

Dhadak is a Romeo and Juliet inspired tragic romance that deals with the harsh caste-based discrimination that goes on in India. The movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan and stars Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was both a critical and commercial success, with many praising its plot, harsh themes, and the brilliant acting of the lead cast.

