From Jahnvi Kapoor's Roohi Afzana To Mimi; What Producer Dinesh Vijan Will Offer Next

The founder of the prominent Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan has revealed his line-up of films for the year 2020. The producer is known for producing massive hits like Stree, Hindi Medium and Bala. Fans have appreciated his work and are eager to see what the producer has in store for 2020. Here is a list of films revealed by the producer.

From RoohiAfzana to MiMi, here's what Producer Dinesh Vijan has in store for you in 2020

Also Read | “It Was An Emotional Moment For All Of Us”, Says Dinesh Vijan From The Sets Of Angrezi Medium

Imtiaz Ali’s next

According to a popular entertainment portal, Dinesh Vijan will be producing Imtiaz Ali’s next film which has not been titled yet. The film is expected to be in theatres on Feb 2020.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi To Collaborate With Irrfan For The First Time In Dinesh Vijan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Angrezi Medium

The film producer will also bankroll Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. The film is the spin-off to its previous hit film Hindi Medium which was appreciated by fans and critics alike. The film is expected to go on floors on March 20, 2020.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies By Dinesh Vijan Which Spread A Social Message

Roohi Afzana

The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film Roohi Afzana is one of the much-anticipated films for 2020. The film is expected to be a mystery-comedy and is being directed by Hardik Mehta. The film revolves around the spirit of a man who abducts brides on their honeymoons. After watching Rajkummar’s incredible performance in Stree fans are eager to watch him in yet another mystery thriller film. This film too is expected to release in March 2020.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Have Split? Producer Dinesh Vijan Reacts

Mimi

Mimi is a film based on the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy and deals with the topic of surrogacy in India. The film has cast Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon, who shared the poster of the film on twitter. The actor expressed her excitement for the film and mentioned it will be a journey like never before. The film is expected to hit theatres in July 2020.

Shiddat

The film features an ensemble cast of Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. The movie will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and is expected to go on floors in September of 2020. The film has been shot in multiple locations abroad like Paris and London. The producer was all praise for the script of the film and seemed extremely proud and positive about the film according to an entertainment portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.