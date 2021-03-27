From Kartik Aaryan To R Madhavan, Here Are Bollywood Celebs Currently Battling COVID-19

The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continues with several leading actors testing positive in recent days. Several actors from Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Hina Khan and R Madhavan have all been tested positive for COVID-19 just this month and are currently taking all precautions under self isolations and other pivotal measures. Here's an update about the actors of Bollywood who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently and what measures are they taking to keep safe.

Kartik Aaryan

Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan, earlier this week, revealed he has contracted coronavirus, since then he has been in quarantine. On March 22, he revealed he had been tested COVID-19 positive in a post on Instagram and since then the actor has been taking self-isolation measures at his home. On Saturday he mentioned in a cheeky post writing, "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho."

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan recently tested positive for COVID-19, his team had confirmed. The news was shared by his spokesperson who shared the 56-year-old actor's health update in a statement saying, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.” The news of his COVID-19 diagnosis comes just after the actor quit all social media platforms on his 56th birthday.

Paresh Rawal

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. In a tweet on Friday, the Hera Pheri actor wrote: "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19." In his tweet, Mr Rawal also asked those who were in his vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested: "All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." The unfortunate news comes after Paresh Rawal recently administering the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 9.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Milind Soman

Model and actor Milind Soman has given fans an update about his health on March 26, a day after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The following day, he updated his quarantine status on Instagram writing, “Quarantine. Day 5. Doing well, hair out of control! Thank you all for your kind wishes! From the comments on my posts on various platforms, its easy to see the persistent lack of clarity surrounding covid19, in spite of an almost yearlong global conversation. One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post-infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system."

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also became the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The actor informed his fans in a social media post on March 13, while reassuring them that he was doing and isolating at home. He wrote on his Instagram stories, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on".

R Madhavan

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 24. R Madhavan took to Twitter and made a hilarious reference to 3 Idiots while also referencing Aamir Khan's geeky genius character Rancho. He tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ????????????????BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid???? will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in????????. Thank you for all the love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸I am recuperating well."

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„BUT-ALL IS WELL and the CovidðŸ¦ will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju inðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†. Thank you for all the love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸I am recuperating well.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Promo Pic Source: Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Milind Soman Instagram