From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Neha Dhupia; Know What Bollywood Celebs Did This Weekend

Several Bollywood actors made headlines this weekend. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look for BAFTAs to Neha Dhupia's lazy Sunday, many female actors shared Instagram posts amidst the lockdown. Take a look at the Instagram posts of Bollywood celebrities shared this weekend.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen attending the BAFTA awards along with her husband Nick Jonas. The event which took place over the weekend witnessed Priyanka in 2 stunning outfits. She wore a black bodycon gown with butterfly wings embedded on her neckline. She tied her hair like Jasmine in Alladin. She also wore a pink and beige pantsuit. She wore the pink embroidered blazer as a top. Nick on the other hand wore a classic three-piece suit with a black bow tie. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's outfit she shared this weekend here.
Neha Dhupia shared an adorable photo of her daughter Mehr along with her pet dogs. Mehr was seen lying in the garden along with 2 golden retrievers and a husky. Neha wrote that it was an 'awesome, pawsome' Sunday. Here is a picture of Neha's daughter here.
Pranutan Bahl is popularly known for her roles in films like Notebook, Helmet and Phir Hasenge: Vibhas. The actor spent her evening at the Aamd Saahin Gurudwara in Mohali. He shared a picture of herself wearing a white kurta with a colourful dupatta. She prayed and looked towards the Gurudwara. She wrote that it was peaceful there. Take a look at her photo here.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her son Taimur during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was seen stretching on a yoga mat. She wrote, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know." Take a look at Taimur's adorable photo shared by Kareena.
Esha Gupta shared a series of pictures from her trip to the Maldives. She wore a Maroon kaftan dress with side slits. She accessorized her outfit with a watch and floral earrings. She quoted poet Rumi in her caption. She wrote, “Whoever you are, and whatever you do, be in love.” Take a look at Esha's throwback photos here.
