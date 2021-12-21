From Raveena Tandon To Sushmita Sen, B'wood Actors Who Made Their Comebacks On OTT In 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic playing villain last year, theatres were a major no-go place for people. The pandemic not just affected the film business, but also had created an entertainment void for the audience. However, on the fair side, this also created huge opportunities for the OTT platforms. With the audience adjusting themselves to viewing content online, within the comforts of their own home rather than theatres, online streaming services turned out to be a booming industry.

In a bid to capitalise on this surge, many Bollywood veteran actors tried their hands on producing top-notch content which took the industry by storm. Here, we've got you a list of actors who made their comebacks on digital platforms in 2021.

Actors who made their comebacks on OTT platforms

Raveena Tandon

Raveen Tandon's recently released crime thriller series Aranyak is directed by Vinay Vyakul. The Netflix original has Raveena essaying the role of a cop named Kasturi Dogra, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himachal town. Raveena recently made headlines for clapping back at a netizen who criticized her Himachali accent in the series.

Sushmita Sen

Ram Madhvani directorial Aarya series showed Sushmita returning to the small screen in the titular role. Aarya and Aarya 2 also features Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram, Aarya's brother, Alexx ONell as Bob, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen among others.

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kholapuri, Raj Babbar

Yesteryear Bollywood divas, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure and veteran actor Raj Babbar made their comeback with recently released Dil Bekaraar. The series was released on Disney+ Hotstar and also stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, and Sukhmani Sadana.

Madhuri Dixit

In August 2021, Madhuri Dixit launched Planet Marathi, India's first and only Marathi OTT platform. Planet Marathi Original shows launched on the app include Sopa Nasata Kaahi, Hing Pustak Talwar, Bap Beep Bap, Jobless and Parees.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta Bhupati made her acting comeback with a family drama, Hiccups and Hookups, which was released on Lionsgate. The Lionsgate Play gives a peek into the 'new Rao family' in town, with their sensational trio showcasing how families really act in the comfort of their homes. The show is helmed by Hum Tum and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and it also stars Prateik Babbar, Shinnova among others.

Image: Instagram/@poonam_dhillon/@raveenatandon/@sushmitasen