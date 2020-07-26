From 'Stree' To 'Tumbbad': Popular Bollywood Movies Based On Indian Horror Folklores

Bollywood has entered many new genres and made movies beyond imagination. One such genre that Bollywood has recently bloomed in is Horror. Lately, we have been seeing many movies based on Indian horror folklores. Here are some of the movies that are based on Indian horror folklore. Read ahead to know-

Bollywood horror movies based on Indian folklore

Stree (2018)

Stree is a horror comedy-drama that is directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie cast Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a small town Chanderi when the men live in fear of a woman who abducts men in the night. It movie is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka, back in the 1990s.

Pari (2018)

Pari is a fantasy horror mystery that is directed by Prodit Roy. The movie cast Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, and Mansi Multani as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who tries to help a woman who he thinks is a victim of abuse, only to later find that she was possessed.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Tumbbad (2018)

Tumbbad is a fantasy horror drama that is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. The movie cast Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, and Anita Date as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around what happens when human build a temple for the firstborn of the goddess who created the world. The story explores the theme of demon "Ifrit"

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy-mystery that is directed by Priyadarshan. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Vikram Gokhale as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a haunted palace and the unforeseen activities taking place in it that scared the people living in that town.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Ek Thi Dayaan is a thriller-horror romantic drama that is directed by Kannan Iyer. The movie cast Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kalki Koechlin as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a magician who thinks that he is hallucinating and seeks professional help only to find that he is being haunted by a sinister spirit.

Also Read: Bollywood Horror Movie Quiz: Can You Guess These Films Based On Their Plot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.