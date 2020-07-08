Bollywood Horror Movie Quiz: Can You Guess These Films Based On Their Plot?

Bollywood has many horror movies over the years. Some are jump-scary while some have a dose of comic relief to it. Take the Bollywood horror quiz below and check out if you recognize the horror movie based on its plot.

Bollywood Horror movie quiz

1. A young girl gets possessed by a witch, who her father has killed in the past. She wanders around isolated places to seduce and murder people. It is now upto her close ones to save her from the witch.

Purani Haveli

Veerana

Woh Phir Aayegi

Purana Mandir

2. A young couple’s marriage is falling apart. They try to give it one last shot by going on a holiday to Ooty, the place where they fell in love. However, events start to take an evil turn.

Anjaane: The Unknown

Aatma

Darling

Raaz

3. A married couple shifts into a flat which is haunted by a spirit, a series of cryptic experiences drive the wife to near insanity. The husband has to protect her wife before it’s too late and save their relationship.

Bhoot

Saaya

Vaastu Shastra

The House Next Door

4. A group of friends have to spend a night at a deserted highway near a jungle as their car breaks down. They recite spooky stories with each one getting scarier and the real horror hits when a member goes missing.

Darna Zaroori Hai

Trip to Bhangarh

Darna Mana Hai

Mumbai 125 KM

5. An NRI decides to stay in his ancestral mansion with his newly wedded wife, ignoring the talks about the place being possessed. Soon, baffling incidents take place which makes him call a psychiatrist friend to solve the mystery.

Khamoshiyan

?: A Question Mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Krishna Cottage

6. A man abandons his religion and marries a woman of another cast. The couple moves to a mansion which turns out to be haunted. The wife gets possessed by a demon and it is now up to her husband to bring her back.

1920

Shaapit

Dangerous Ishhq

1920: The Evil Returns

7. A man with his family shifts to a newly purchased flat. He discovers that his life resemblances a soap opera which is being telecast only on his TV. He digs deep about the past of the apartment and learns disturbing, murderous events.

A Flat

House No. 13

Room - The Mystery

13 B

8. A group of young friends decide to spend a night in a forsaken haunted hotel. They think that the ghostly stories were mere rumours but soon realizes that they are not alone at the hotel-

Darr @ the Mall

Horror Story

3 A.M

Ghost

9. A popular magician Bobo seeks professional help as he is feared by constant hallucinations of his sister’s death. He finds out that he is being attacked by an evil spirit, which turns out to be a loved one.

Mallika

Sheitaan

The Final Exit

Ek Thi Daayan

10. In a small town, people live in fear of a devilish woman spirit who lifts up only men during the night. A bunch of townsfolk gather the courage to end the spirit with the help of an outsider girl.

Gauri: The Unborn

Stree

Ajnabi Saaya

Agyaat

Bollywood Horror Movie Quiz Answers

1. Veerana

2. Raaz

3. Bhoot

4. Darna Mana Hai

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

6. 1920

7. 13 B

8. Horror Story

9. Ek Thi Daayan

10. Stree

