'Fukrey 3': Richa Chadha Reveals Reason Behind Comedy Film's Delayed Shoot

In a recent conversation with PTI, Actor Richa Chadha informed the reason as to why the shooting schedule of her upcoming comedy film "Fukrey 3" was pushed ahead. She said that the movie involved the filming of large crowd sequences which is why the shooting was delayed.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is the third instalment of the 2013 hit film Fukrey. Like the previous two films, the actors Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film was scheduled to go on floors in April, however, due to the COVID-induced lockdown, it was put on hold.

Richa Chadha says Fukrey 3 shoot may resume by early 2022

Fukrey series follows the story of four friends who come together to make easy money. Chadha plays a local gangster named Bholi Punjaban in the franchise.

Talking about the shooting delays, Chaddha in an interview with PTI said that the Fukrey 3 crew is likely to reteam to shoot the film by the end of the year or early 2022. She also mentioned that the film is like her 'home base'. She has a certain comfort level with Excel entertainment so she can always work together with them.

"'Fukrey 3' was supposed to start on April 10 but then the lockdown happened a few days before. So now it has been delayed by a few months, because it has large crowd scenes to shoot. But it will happen. The film is like my home base. With Excel Entertainment I have a certain comfort level, so we can always work together, whenever, I love that team. By the likes of it, keeping everyone's dates and personal commitments in mind, it will perhaps happen at the end of this year or early next year."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce Girls Will be Girls

Richa Chadha had earlier announced her first project Girls Will Be Girls as producer along with her beau and actor Ali Fazal. The two actors have forayed into film productions with their newly launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age story directed by Shuchi Talati. The film follows the story of a 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

In the recent interview with PTI, Chadha also gave updates about the film and said it is currently in the 'advanced' stage of development.

"''Girls Will Be Girls'' just got done with the Jerusalem script lab... We have French co-producers for this one, just like how ''Masaan'' was an Indo-French production. It is in the advanced stage of development right now. The script is nearing its shooting draft but we are crewing up. We have had our first round of interviews with our female crew members and HODs, it was nice to be in a different position. We are currently going to look for fundraising opportunities and financiers and co-producers."

Further, Chadha detailed her own script which is working on. She said it has elements of surrealism and satire. "The first draft of the script is ready. I have a pitch session with some people soon," she said.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor currently stars in Voot Select's web series Candy. Her lined-up projects include the third season of Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge and Disney+ Hotstar murder mystery series Six Suspects with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

(With inputs from PTI)