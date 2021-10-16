'Fun Memories': Raveena Tandon Gets Nostalgic As 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Clocks 23 Years

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clocks 23 years, actor Raveena Tandon turned nostalgic as she shared a few stills from the film on social media.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 1998 hit comedy-drama that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. The film also features Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Paresh Rawal, and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles while Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the Aranyak actor posted a bunch of film posters and also behind-the-scenes photos and cherished the old memories. In the caption, she wrote, "23 years Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and time flies. Left with fun memories, working with the legends, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Ramya Krishnan.” Take a look:

The film features popular on-screen jodi Govinda and Raveena, who have worked together in several other films like Aunty No.1, Anari No.1, Rajaji, Pardesi Babu, Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna among others.

For the unversed, Raveena made her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. However, she is best known for her roles in Mohra, Dilwale, Laadla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Ziddi, Andaz Apna Apna, Satta, Gharwali Baharwali, Dulhe Raja, and Anari No1.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Raveena will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The upcoming period drama will star Yash in the lead role. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. She will portray the role of Ramika Sen in the Pan-India film. It is slated to hit theatres on April 14, next year. The film will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from KGF, the actor is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix series Aranyak. She will play the role of a cop named Kasturi who is on a mission to find a disappeared teenage tourist. During her quest to find the tourist, she revives a forgotten myth about a serial killing entity in the dense forest.

The series also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Vinay Waikul serves as the director of the show while Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films are producing it. The series also has Rohan Sippy as its showrunner. The release date of Aranyak has not been announced yet.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveentandon