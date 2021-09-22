Raveena Tandon Reveals 'deadly Uses' Of Instagram; Shares Hilarious Video

Raveena Tandon is an active social media user. The actor enjoys over 5.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. She often posts some hilarious content and keeps her followers entertained. The actor recently found a relatable video and mentioned some 'deadly uses' of Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon recently shared a viral video of a gorilla, which she could relate with, in a funny way. The viral video was seemingly from a zoo. In the video, a woman was showing something on her phone to a gorilla through a glass wall. The gorilla was keenly watching the phone while she scrolled through it. Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "Me learning Instagram and its other deadly uses". She also added a laughing emoji with the caption.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram presence

Raveena Tandon's Instagram is filled with funny videos. The actor often takes over various social media challenges and also makes videos on various viral audios. She recently shared a video of her mother-in-law playing with their dog. In the video, the actor wrote, "My ma-in-law, who said no dogs in da house!" and added a series of red heart emojis.

Raveena Tandon is also aces in making transition videos. The actor often uploads her traditional and modern looks on Instagram. In one of her latest reels, she was seen getting into a multi-coloured outfit in no time. In the caption, she wrote, "3 steps to sexy".

Earlier this month, Raveena Tandon shared some glimpses of her day out with her daughter. The video began with Rasha recording them and then flipping the camera towards the beach. It saw both Raveena and Rasha in robes and having some girl time. The video's caption read, "A feel good day at the beach".

Raveena Tandon on the work front

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix series Aranyak. The actor will play the role of a cop in the thriller series. She is also awaiting the release of the magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will portray the role of Ramika Sen in the PAN India film. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon