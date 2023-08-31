Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹474 Crore In 20 Days

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has put up a solid performance at the box office over its three-week run. From its initial opening of ₹40 crore on August 11, the film has consistently delivered. It made an impressive mark by collecting ₹284 crore in its first week. In its subsequent week, the movie added another ₹134 crore to its earnings. With its current trajectory, Gadar 2 is now set to cross the coveted ₹500 crore mark.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 was released worldwide on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's starrer OMG 2.

The Sunny Deol starrer has set several one-day collection records, including the highest business for a film on Independence Day.

Gadar 2 currently holds the record for the second-highest opener of 2023.

Gadar 2 remains strong in its third week

On the 20th day of its release, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, the film witnessed a remarkable upswing of approximately 71%. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 earned ₹8.60 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to ₹474.35 crore.

(A still from Gadar 2 | Image: X)

According to Box Office India, Gadar 2 is on its way to becoming the highest Hindi film grosser in three weeks, beating Pathaan, which collected ₹478 crore in the same period.

Will Gadar 2 beat Baahubali 2 record?

Gadar 2 is now eyeing the lifetime box office collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi). The SS Rajamouli directorial earned ₹510.99 crore during its theatrical run at the domestic box office. Previously, Gadar 2 beat the lifetime box office earnings of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). The latter collected a total of ₹435.33 crore domestically.

With the arrival of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 in theatres on August 25, Gadar 2 experienced a slight decline in its box office collection. Within six days of its release, Ayushmann’s film has made ₹59.75 crore.

Gadar 2 record-breaking spree at box office

Since its release, Gadar 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer collected ₹40.10 crore on its opening day and became the second-biggest opener of the year after Pathaan. The film then earned ₹55.4 crore to become the highest-grosser ever on Independence Day.

It recently became the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹450 crore mark at the domestic box office after Pathaan and Baahubali 2.