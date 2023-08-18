Gadar 2: Cinema-goers Turn Violent During Kanpur Screening, Exchange Blows

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been running successfully in theatres due to the legacy of the franchise. While the Sunny Deol starrer has been shattering records at the box office, the film has also generated a lot of disputes amongst the watchers. In the latest incident, a feud reportedly erupted inside a cinema hall in Kanpur.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11.

The movie will soon join the Rs 300-crore club at the box office.

A video from Kanpur has gone viral where things took a violent turn during the screening of the film.

Ruckus ensues in Kanpur theatre

An incident took place at the South X Kanpur cinema hall wherein bouncers allegedly thrashed moviegoers who complained about the situation of the air conditioning during Gadar 2 screening. The trouble began when the audience members raised concerns over the inadequate cooling in the theatre. Following that, things spiraled out of control and even led to physical altercations among all.

Kalesh inside Theatre of South X Mall kanpur during the Gadar-2 Show over the AC is not Working and the Viewer’s wanted refund of the ticket pic.twitter.com/i9YtRQ3cPl — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 17, 2023

Bouncers stationed at the cinema hall resorted to violence against those coming up with their grievances and brutally thrashed them. Soon after, a video of the incident went viral on social media, causing outrage among the netizens. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter has reportedly been initiated.

What happened at the Kanpur cinema hall?

According to reports, the president of the Uttar Pradesh Dal Mill Association, Mithilesh Gupta, claimed that bouncers harassed the public after they raised issues over air conditioning. Nevertheless, authorities intervened to restore peace and pacify the situation.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate addressed the public and revealed that necessary action has been initiated. The police officers have even stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections and legal action against those involved is underway.