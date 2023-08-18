Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha Trailer Playing With Gadar 2: Can't Have Bigger Marketing

King of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan is an upcoming Malayalam-language action thriller film. The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal in supporting roles. Recently, the star cast of King of Kotha opened up about their experience of working in the movie.

3 things you need to know

King of Kotha will release in theatres on August 24.

Going by the trailer, Dulquer Salmaan will most probably be seen in a dual role in the movie.

He will essay the role of a gangster in the film.

Dulquer Salmaan on turning producer for King of Kotha

In an interview with ANI, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that they started working on the project back in 2020. The actor revealed that he turned producer for the film because he wanted to protect it at all costs. He said, "Many times it happened that we were damaging the film in some way from the production sites, perhaps we were not giving the budget to it, not releasing it properly, not marketing or distributing properly. So I felt that if I produce myself, I will be able to do all that is right for the film."

(Dulquer Salmaan reveals the reason behind turning a producer for King of Kotha | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Dulquer continued by adding that he became a producer so that he could do all the right things for the film himself. He further talked about attaching the trailer of King of Kotha with the trailer of Gadar 2. He said, "The trailer was attached to the Gadar 2 and ‘Gadar 2’ became such a big hit. We can't have a bigger marketing than that."

Aishwarya Lekshmi on King of Kotha

In the same interview, the female lead of King of Kotha Aishwarya Lekshmi talked about the movie and its characters. She said that even though King of Kotha is a gangster drama movie, the major emphasis was on the plot and storyline. She further talked about her character in the film, Tara. She said, "I got the chance to do that research and show it on screen. She believes a few things, and she fights for a few things, that she believes are right."