Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Reacts To Sunny Deol Starrer Being Called Anti-Pakistan Film

Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of all time. After its successful four-week run, it became the third Hindi movie to mint ₹500 crore in India. Despite the film's commercial success, a section of watchers alleged that the Sunny Deol starrer forwarded an ‘anti-Pakistan’ narrative. The director has now responded to the claims.

3 things you need to know

Anil Sharma has directed Gadar 2 as well as its prequel Gadar Ek: Prem Katha.

Both films are headlined by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

Gadar 2 has minted ₹501.43 crore in 24 days at the domestic box office.

Anil Sharma defends Gadar 2

After the release of Gadar 2, the film became the talk of the town. The Sunny Deol starrer pulled Indian crowds to theatres. It became the highest-grossing film on Independence Day. The film follows the story of Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), held captive in the neighbouring country during the 'Crush India' moment.

(Anil Sharma file photo | Image: IMDB)

A section of the audience has called out the film for treading the "anti-Pakistan" narrative, but according to Anil Sharma, he is not trying to target Pakistan or a specific community. He defended Gadar 2 as he told PTI, “In the film, we have rather said, 'Hindustan Musalmano ka hai', then how come we are bashing them? We have rather shown that the country belongs to everyone irrespective of one's religion.”

Anil Sharma talks about Gadar 3

Amid the massive uproar of Gadar 2 success, demands for another sequel of the film have surfaced. Addressing the same, Anil Sharma confirmed during a press conference that he has an idea for the sequel and work on it when the time is right. He said, “Intezaar kariye sahab. Intezaar ka faal bahot zyada meetha hota hai jaise ki raha. Kuch vichar toh mann mein aya hai mere aur Shaktiman ji ke aur thoda intezaar kariye. Ho jayega sab. (Please wait sir. Fruits of patience are sweet, as we saw. There are some thoughts in the minds of me and Shaktiman ji).”