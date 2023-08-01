Gadar 2 Granted U/A Certificate, Will Be Among Bollywood's Longest Films

Gadar 2 is set to release soon, so the anticipation around it is sky-high. Recently, details about the upcoming tentpole’s CBFC certification and advance booking numbers were disclosed. The sequel stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel among others.

3 things you need to know:

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their respective roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2.

Its release date is August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 will clash with OMG 2 at the box office.

Gadar 2 finally gets censor board certificate



As per a recent development, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film has finally received the censor board's certificate. According to a tweet by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has been given a 'UA' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Adarsh also mentioned that the film's runtime will be 2 hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest-running Bollywood films alongside Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Mera Naam Joker.

(A tweet by Taran Adarsh | Image: Twitter)



As for the film’s advance booking window, Box Office Worldwide reports that it will start on July 30, with more than 10 days left before its release. The portal added that over 15 percent of the shows scheduled for August 11 have already been sold out.

Notably, Gadar 2 will be set against the backdrop of the Crush India campaign that took place in 1971 in Pakistan. For part two, Sunny’s Tara Singh travels to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Jeete Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who is captured by the Pakistani soldiers and subjected to torture.



It’s Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 at box office



Gadar 2 is set to clash with OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, on August 11 at the box office. After facing several issues with the CBFC, the latter finally received an A certificate on Tuesday, August 1, as reported by PTI. The board had initially requested around 27 modifications before granting a A certificate.