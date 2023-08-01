OMG 2 Receives 'A' Certificate After CBFC Recommends Modifications, To Clash With Gadar 2

After much speculation around the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 over pending censor certification, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) with "a few modifications". The film will release as planned and the trailer will reportedly be unveiled on August 3.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 will be released on August 11, the same day as Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam headline the sequel.

The CBFC has suggested some modifications to the film.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 granted censor certificate

The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was reportedly stuck with the censor board for over two weeks. The CBFC has granted the film an A certificate, said an insider on Tuesday, as per PTI.

(OMG is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG starring Akshay Kumar | Image: Twitter)

"There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members. For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board," the insider said.

According to CBFC, 'UA' certification means children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance. An 'A' certificate means adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 be the first Akshay Kumar film in 12 years to be released with an adult certificate. Earlier, Desi Boyz (2011) was granted an A certificate in 2011. OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar will essay the role of Lord Shiva. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel to OMG Oh My God!, which was released in 2012.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai, and also stars Yami Gautam.

(With PTI inputs)