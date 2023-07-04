Gadar 2: Meet Utkarsh Sharma Aka Jeete, Sunny Deol's Onscreen Son

It's been 22 years since the release of the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will reprising their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet (Jeete) respectively. While Sunny and Ameesha's lives post the film's release has been part of the limelight, here's what Utkarsh, all grown up now, has been up to.

3 things you need to know

Utkarsh Sharma played the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's on-screen son in Gadar.

Utkarsh is the son of the franchise director Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11.

A journey from child artist to lead actor

Utkarsh Sharma, who portrayed a young Charanjeet in Gadar, has grown up since the film's release over two decades ago. He was around seven years old when the first Gadar released.

However, not many know that the actor is the son of filmmaker Anil Sharma. As a child artist, he also appeared in his father's directorial Apne and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo. Utkarsh has already made his debut as a lead actor in the 2018 film Genius.

(Utkarsh Sharma to reprise his role as Charanjeet in Gadar 2 | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram)

Utkarsh Sharma's education and other projects

Utkarsh Sharma's passion for filmmaking and acting led him to pursue his education in the field. He completed his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Production and Direction from Chapman University in the US and received training in Method Non-Acting from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

(Utkarsh Sharma has been a part of several projects apart from Gadar. He is also a director | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram)

Prior to his debut as a lead in Genius, he directed a film titled Purpose and wrote another one called Still Life, showcasing his diverse talents behind the camera.

Utkarsh Sharma expresses excitement for Gadar 2

When Sunny Deol officially announced Gadar 2 on the occasion of Dussehra last year, Utkarsh Sharma couldn't contain his excitement. He shared the film's poster and a still of himself, expressing his joy and gratitude.

He wrote a heartfelt message to Sunny and addressed him as his "longtime inspiration". He expressed his gratitude for being able to do the Gadar sequel. The film hit theatres on August 11.