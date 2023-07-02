Ameesha Patel Shares What To Expect From Sunny Deol Starrer Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. The actress, who is busy with the promotion of the film, opened up about what the audience can expect from the film. She also opened up about her experience working with Sunny Deol in the film.

Ameesha Patel says Sakina and Tara's chemistry will impress the audience

Speaking to ANI, the actress gave insight into how her chemistry with Sunny Deol will elevate Gadar 2 to a new level. She said the bond between the two characters (Sakina and Tara) would be adored by the audience as it's about "love and togetherness". The Race 2 actress added that Sakina and Tara's chemistry is "magical and real". Ameesha hopes to receive the same amount of love that the duo got after Gadar.

Ameesha Patel called Sunny Deol 'best co-star'

Gadar 2 will mark the reunion of actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol after six long years. They were last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Talking about working with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel called him her best co-star. She said, "Sunny is the best co-star I have ever worked with."

She also revealed a few details about Sunny's role in the upcoming film. Ameesha said that Sunny's action in the film is "fantastic," and the music and emotions will help the audience connect with the film. Ameesha and Sunny also worked together in the 2006 film Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera, but the only film where they were romantically involved was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Meanwhile, helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 takes a 24 years leap. The movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on August 11.