Gadar 2 Stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Dance To Main Nikla Gaddi Leke | Watch

The star cast of Gadar 2 is currently on a promotional spree. Recently, the lead actors, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, were seen at one such event in Ghaziabad dancing and having fun. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, hits cinema halls on August 11.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11.

It is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

A musical night event for the movie was held in Ghaziabad recently.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel set dance floor on fire

The protagonist of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the event that took place in Ghaziabad. For the occasion, Deol and Ameesha Patel channeled their respective on-screen characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena, and danced their hearts out to the song, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Their energetic performance received a huge round of applause from the audience.

(Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel dance to Gadar 2 songs. | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

(Udi Narayan sings songs from Gadar 2 movie at the event. | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

That apart, singer Udit Narayan also crooned a few numbers from the movie live at the event, among them was the eternal favourite Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. Expressing gratitude, Sunny Deol ended the Instagram post and wrote, "Tara Singh ka Dil Dilliwaalon ne Jeet Kiya (Tara Singh's heart has been won by the people of Delhi)! Thank you for all the love for #Gadar2, see you in cinemas on 11th August."

Lead stars also visited Wagah Border

Recently, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel visited the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar to promote their movie. There, they performed to the beats of bhangra and grooved to Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava during the retreat ceremony. The actors also met with the BSF soldiers and interacted with their Pakistani fans.