Gadar 2 Teaser Out, Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh With Whistle-worthy Dialogues

The makers of the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 released the teaser of the film on Monday (June 12). The actor reprised the role of Tara Singh from his 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also return to their play previous roles in the sequel, which comes more than two decades later the release of the first film.

The trailer took off with the dialogue, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, isko nariyal do, tika lagao, warna is bar wo dahej mein lahore le jayega." There’s also footage of rioting and rallies, with multiple 'Crush India' placards scrawled haphazardly across all the mayhem. From a puddle of dust, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh makes an impactful entry in black kurta pajama. He could be seen raising a chariot wheel and tossing it over as the words "Tara Singh is back" appears in writing. The over one minute teaser ended with a snippet of the popular song Udd Ja Kale Kawan from the prequel.

Gadar 2 courts controversy over 'romantic' scene in gurudwara

(Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in still from Gadar 2 | Image: Zee Studios)

Recently, Gadar 2 also stirred up controversy after the Kuhni Sahib gurudwara management committee in Panchkula protested against the filmmakers shooting a "romantic" sequence in the premises. A few images from the aforementioned scene also surfaced online, showing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel rehearsing for what appeared to be a dance number inside the gurudwara.

The committee spokesperson asserted that although Gadar 2 producers had requested permission to film a praying scene at the gurudwara, they ultimately chose to shoot a "romantic" scene instead, which was considered “disrespectful.” Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in Lahore with the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film will take place 17 years after the events of its prequel Gadar. It will release in theatres on August 11 and will clash with OMG 2 and Animal at the box-office.