Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Animal Vs Jailer: Box Office Prepares For Massive Four-way Clash

The release dates of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s film OMG 2 and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor will clash the at box office over Independence Day weekend this year. While Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Animal will release on August 11, Jailer will hit the screens a day before on August 10.

Box office clashes are nothing new, especially on holidays, with filmmakers trying to make the most of the holiday spirit. Only time will tell what the fate of the films will be at the box office and which film will come out on top. Meanwhile, let's take a look at all ther four films and all you need to know about them.

Gadar 2

(Gadar 2 official poster | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the cult film Gadar. Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The movie will also bring back Utkarsh Sharma in a major role. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. To pique audience interest, the film's creators have kept the narrative a secret. However, according to rumours, Lahore serves as the setting for the sequel's events, which are set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios.

OMG 2

(OMG 2 poster | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

A new poster from OMG 2 featuring Akshay Kumar was released by its makers on Friday. The actor sported long tresses and held a damru (a musical instrument) in his hand, seemingly caught in a dancing posture. The poster hints that Akshay will probably be portraying Lord Shiva in the sequel. The second installment of the 2012 film will also see Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in major roles. Nothing about the plot has been revealed as of yet. OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai, and produced by Cape of Good Film, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl.

Animal

(Animal official poster | Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga/Instagram)

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal wrapped up shooting in April. The first poster of the film was released on December 31 last year. It featured the actor wielding an axe and lighting a cigarette while being all covered in blood. He is reportedly playing the role of a gangster. The plot of the movie is still under wraps. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also a part of the film.

Jailer

(Jailer official poster | Image: Sun Pictures)

Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer has Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles. Slated to be an action-comedy flick, the star cast of the movie also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Malayalam star Mohanlal, as well as Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. The film was mostly shot in Chennai and Hyderabad and wrapped up filming earlier this month. Last year, the makers of Jailer treated fans with Rajnikanth's first look poster and announced the commencement of the film's shoot. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen wearing an off-white shirt and khaki trousers.

Film makers expectation from holiday weekends

(Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha clashed at box office last year in August 11 | Image: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

The second week of August is a packed screening weekend at the box office due to Independence Day holidays. Holiday weekends are always sought after by filmmakers audiences flock to theatres during such times,seeking quality family entertainment. This leads to higher earnings at the box office. However, the festival weekend is not a guarantee for a successful release. Last year, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha premiered on August 11 but neither of the films did well at the box office. Multiple film releases at the same time give audiences the option to choose. However, due to this, sometimes the earnings get divide among the movies causing reduced profits for all films.