Gadar Action Director Tinu Verma Reveals He Slapped Kapil Sharma On Sets; 'Throw Him Out'

Touted as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. According to the 2017 ticket sales, the film minted ₹1.33 billion (US$17 million) in its initial theatrical run and its adjusted gross is ₹4.86 billion (US$61 million) and was declared an All-Time Blockbuster by Box Office India.

Apart from Sunny and Amisha, Amrish Puri, Utkarsh Sharma, Om Puri, Lillethe Dubey and more also played pivotal roles in the film. The trivia about this film was that comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma was also a part of Gadar, about which he talked in the past but unfortunately, the scene he featured in never made it to the final cut.

Now, in a recent chat with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, the film’s action director Tinu Verma recalled how annoyed he was with Kapil Sharma on that day and threw him off the set. Tinu Verma shared that they were shooting with a huge train and everyone was instructed to run towards the train but he spotted one boy who was running in the opposite direction and he was none other than Kapil Sharma.

The director went on to state that he then called the boy and asked him to follow instructions, "Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you)."

Tinu Verma says he 'slapped' Kapil Sharma on sets of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Tinu further added that when they started rolling again, the entire focus was on Sharma and once again he started running in the opposite direction. He continued,

"Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him, and said 'Throw him out off the set'."

Earlier, when Sunny Deol appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, he recalled the same incident, stating that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. The Apne actor was shocked to learn that the comedian was also a part of the film.

The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer action drama is set to return to the big screens after a gap of two decades. The first instalment was set up against the backdrop of an important event in the country, the Partition in 1947, while the second instalment of the franchise will revolve around an important historic event, the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The story reportedly will take a leap of 24 years.

