'Gadar' Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away At 68; Hansal Mehta Mourns Demise

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, known for essaying pivotal roles in films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya and more, passed away on August 3. According to reports, the 68-year-old was suffering from a heart ailment. The actor's son-in-law Ashish penned a heartfelt note for the departed soul, calling him the 'best father in the world'. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also expressed grief over Mithilesh's demise.

Gadar actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away at 68

Taking to his Facebook handle on Thursday, August 4, Ashish shared a trail of throwback pictures of Mithilesh and wrote, "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his Instagram story and mourned Mithilesh's demise. He wrote, "RIP Mithileshji."

Mithilesh had been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now, having starred in well-known Bollywood movies like Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya, Sunny Deol's Gadar, Satya, Ready, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka, Fiza, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Halla Bol and many more. He was also seen on television shows including Patiala Babes. He was last seen in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. Mithilesh also reportedly bagged a web series named Talli Jodd.

(Image: @hansalmehta/Instagram)