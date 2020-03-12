'People Started Recognising Me': Gajraj Rao On How His Life Changed After 'Badhaai Ho'

Gajraj Rao, who shot to fame with his role in Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, recently engaged in a tete-e-tete conversation with an online portal. In the interview, Rao talked about his 26 years long acting career and how times changed after Badhaai Ho. He also pondered upon his relationship with co-star Neena Gupta. Here is all you need to know.

Gajraj Rao on life after Badhaai Ho and off-screen equation with Neena Gupta

In the interview published on an online portal, Gajraj Rao revealed that his life has changed drastically after Badhaai Ho, people started recognising him, and producers and directors started approaching him for meatier parts. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapoor's Bandit Queen, revealed that many big production houses are approaching him with films that have prominent and meatier roles for an actor of his caliber and age. Gajraj Rao further exclaimed that he is living the best second half of his life because of Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho, starring Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, narrates the tale of an octogenarian couple, who becomes pregnant to everyone's disgust. The Amit Sharma directorial was well-appreciated and was a box office hit. The movie was the talking point especially for the chemistry shared between Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. When asked about his equation with Neena, he exclaimed, "We are family."

Meanwhile, Gajraj Rai is basking in the glory for his portrayal as a stubborn and orthodox father in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will also feature in Amit Sharma's next. The movie, titled Maidaan, will feature Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead. Reports have it that the movie will hit the marquee in December 2020.

