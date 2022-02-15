'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Introduces Shantanu Maheshwari In New Song 'Jab Saiyaan'

Gearing up to present a new and powerful avatar on the big screen, actor Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying the titular role of the true matriarch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. From hard-hitting dialogues to addictive soundtracks, the film has garnered major hype prior to its release. The previously released track, Dholida, created quite a stir on the internet as many participated in grooving to its hook step.

Fueling the anticipation even further, the makers have now released a new soothing track from the film along with an introduction of a new character. Check out the song and the new popular actor introduced in the film.

Alia Bhatt introduces Shantanu Maheshwari in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Taking to her Instagram handle on February 15, the 28-year-old actor announced the release of a new soulful track titled Jab Saiyaan from the forthcoming biopic. The music video featured the talented actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari's budding innocent romance with Bhatt's character. Introducing Shantanu's character, the actor wrote, ''Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari#JabSaiyaan, out now.''

On the other hand, the 30-year-old, who became a sensation amongst the youth for appearing projects like Dil Dosti Dance, Medically Yourrs, MTV Girls on Top and more, took to his Instagram to extend his gratitude towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wrote, ''Ishq aur Gangu ♥️Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, this will always remain my precious!''

The soulful track, Jab Saiyaan, is crooned by Shreya Goshal and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. Goshal shared the song on her Instagram and wrote, ''From my debut to 20 years later, nothing makes me happier than singing a song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir ❤️I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate 20 years in the industry''

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Slated to be released on February 25, the film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi are set to make a cameo in the film.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt