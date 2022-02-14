Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her much-awaited upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she will take on the titular role of a powerful figure in Kamathipura. The song Dholida from the upcoming film was recently released by the makers and has been receiving heaps of love from fans. The actor joined hand with popular dancer Melvin Louis and the duo matched steps to the hit song from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The highly-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will hit the big screens on February 25.

Alia Bhatt dances to Dholida with Melvin Louis

The actor stepped onto the dance floor with dancer Melvin Louis and grooved to the latest song Dholida from her upcoming film. She was seen in a white saree, which has been a trend for her promotional events for the film. This saree had a pink floral print and she took her outfit to the next level as she wore jhumkas and flowers in her hair. She topped it all off with her excellent expressions and fans were in awe of her performance.

Have a look at the video here-

Melvin Louis is not the only one to have danced with Bhatt to Dholida, as the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor recently shared a clip of Ranveer Singh paying her a surprise visit at her promotional event. She was seen dancing to the hit song with her Gully Boy co-star. The duo danced to the hook step of the number together and had fans in awe.

Update : When Ranveer Singh graced with his star presence the promotions of #GangubaiKathiawadi with Alia Bhatt 😍🔥💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/2SoBTfDEuK — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 12, 2022

Alia opened up about the preparation that went on behind the scenes of the film and told PTI, ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions... the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, 'See her face, which is so full'... I also watched 'Mandi'''. She will be seen in the lead role alongside Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and others.

Image: Instagram/@melvinlouis, @aliaabhatt