Alia Bhatt's Intriguing Drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Have 5 Screenings At 72nd BIFF

The trailer of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is out and has been receiving a great response. The film that is slated to release theatrically on February 25, tells the story of a prostitute turned champion of female emancipation in Mumbai half a decade ago. The film is now preparing for screening at Berlin International Film Festival.

After the trailer received a terrific response from the fans and raised some of the important issues. For the unknown, the film has been selected for Berlinale Special at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. In short, the film will have its grand world premiere at this prestigious event.

Gangubai Kathiawadi to have 5 screenings at BIFF

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Gangubai Kathiawadi’s multiple screenings at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The festival will be held between February 10 to February 20, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s star-studded premiere, with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others in attendance will take place on February 16. Two screenings of the film will take place on this day, one at CinemaxX 9 theatre at 7:00 pm and the other at the gigantic Friedrichstadt-Palast auditorium at 9:00 pm. The world premiere will be held at either of the screenings.

Alia Bhatt-starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial will have three more shows – on February 17 at Urania at 9:00 pm, on February 19 at 8:30 pm at the International cinema, and on February 20 at 11:30 am at Cineplex Titania. It has also come to light that Gangubai Kathiawadi is 152 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 9 September 2022.

