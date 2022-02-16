'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Reacts To Criticisms Over Vijay Raaz' Trans Woman Role

Alia Bhatt has been garnering praises since the release of the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Raazi actor is currently in Berlin for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Alia is being lauded for her outstanding performance as the mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the biopic crime drama. Alongside Alia Bhatt, another performance to wait for is from Vijay Raaz, who will play the role of a transwoman. Vijay plays protagonist Gangubai's rival Razia Bai in the movie.

'Audience has never seen him that way': Alia Bhatt on Vijay Raaz controversy

Though Raaz's portrayal of the antagonist garnered much praise, many opined that Bollywood should stop casting straight men in transexual roles. Now, in a recent interview with Deadline, the Gully Boy actor broke silence on the same, stating it a director's perspective. Bhatt said that she has heard these conversations many times and that she knows where they are coming from. Stating it as a director's vision, Alia said that "it is not there to offend anyone."

Continuing her part, she further added that "maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character." The Udta Punjab star said that the audience has never witnessed Vijay in such a role and the ability to transform within that person is a better perspective that people should see.

Netizens want Bollywood to stop casting cis people as transsexual characters

After the trailer of the highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, came out, Vijay Raaz's performance got mixed reactions. A Twitter user commented, "Everyone's acting is brilliant but Vijay Raaz just stands out for me. I mean the way he portrays the character is just brilliant."

But, not everyone is on board with a cis-gender person once again grasping a transperson's role. As proof of the statement, a netizen commented, "Can Bollywood stop casting cis/straight people as transsexual characters, please? It's 2022 already and I am pretty sure that there is enough talent in this country where an actual transsexual can portray a transsexual character."

About 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

Image: Instagram/@ianslife_in