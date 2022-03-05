'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Starrer Remains Strong, Surpasses 100 Cr Worldwide

Actor Alia Bhatt who is known for her versatility in films has been receiving rave reviews for her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film that stars the 2 Sates actor in the titular role, has crossed the 100 crore marks worldwide. The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was released theatrically on February 25.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film chronicles the journey of a real-life madam, Gangubai of Kamathipura, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. She rose to prominence in the '60s in Mumbai's Kamathipura red-light district, after she became the madam of a brothel and later turned into an activist for the rights of sex workers. Alia essayed the role of Gangubai in the film. Bhansali Productions had shared the poster on Instagram and informed that the film has done a business of Rs 108. 3 crores at the box office worldwide.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi crosses 100 crore mark

Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the film with the words '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office'' written on it. The caption read, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU. BOOK TICKETS: link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi, IN CINEMAS NOW! #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @ajaydevgn @shantanu.maheshwari @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @saregama_official.

Despite 50 percent occupancy, the film managed to rake in Rs 10.5 crores on its opening day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh had shared figures on Twitter. He had mentioned that Gangubai Kathiawadi was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times. The first was Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi which was released during the Diwali festival and earned ₹26.29 crores on its opening day.

Alia’s stupendous acting in the film stood at no 4 in her best 1st-week grosses list, after Gully Boy, which hit the Rs 100-crore in the first week itself, and Kalank and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which earned close to Rs 75 crore in the first three days. Meanwhile, apart from the latest release, the actor is looking forward to the release of her next magnum opus RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Apart from this, she also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt