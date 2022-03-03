'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office Day 6: Alia Bhatt-starrer Racing Towards Rs 100 Cr-mark

Gangubai Kathiawadi has turned out to be one of the major successes in Bollywood during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic phase. On day 6 after the film's release, the period drama continued to attract footfalls.

The movie might have recorded its lowest box office figure on Wednesday, but the film has notched an impressive total already and is likely to hit the three-figure mark at the box office. The critically-acclaimed Alia Bhatt-starrer continued its good run, crossing the Rs 60-crore mark at the ticket windows.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box office collections

Gangubai Kathiawadi had hit a double-digit figure on Tuesday as audiences went in good numbers to theatres on the occasion of Mahashivratri. This was after the Monday collections witnessed the usual drop of a week day with Rs 8.19 crore.

In the three days of the weekend, the film had earned close to Rs 40 crore, after a Rs 10.50 crore opening, jumped to Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday and witnessing its highest figure in its lifetime run so far, Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday.

On Day 6, the movie witnessed the lowest figure of Rs 6.21 crore, taking the overall collections of the movie to Rs 63.53 crore. However, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie remained ''rock-solid' on week day. He shared that the movie could touch the Rs 100-crore club if it continued its good run in weekend 2 and even 'beyond.'

He added that it would thus become only the fourth film since the start of the pandemic, after Sooryavanshi, 83, Pushpa: The Rise to enter the much-coveted club.

#GangubaiKathiawadi stays rock-solid on Day 6… If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 *and beyond*, it will be the fourth *#Hindi film* to hit ₹ 💯 cr, after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #PushpaHindi [note: post pandemic times, Nett BOC]… Data in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/7qv8y8Bw34 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi cast and story

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker who rose to prominence in the '60s in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light district, after she became the madame of a brothel and later turned an activist for the rights of sex workers.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, in the role of Rahim Lala, a gangster who came out in support of Gangubai. Alia and Ajay are all set to star in the film RRR as well.

The film has also been released in Telugu and also stars Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, among others.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt