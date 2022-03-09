'Gangubai Kathiawadi' BO: Alia Starrer Becomes 4th Hindi Film To Hit Rs 100 Cr Amid COVID

Actor Alia Bhatt's impeccable acting talent in the latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has fetched great business, leaving it on number 4 among the highest grossing films. After Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryanshi, Pushpa: The Rise and 83, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film hit the century today and entered into the 100 crore club.

The film that was released on February 25 in theatres, stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The film chronicles the journey of a real-life madam, Gangubai of Kamathipura, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. She rose to prominence in the '60s in Mumbai's Kamathipura red-light district, after she became the madam of a brothel and later turned into an activist for the rights of sex workers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi hits century at the box office

Despite 50% occupancy in certain theatres all across, the film maintained momentum on the Indian box office and marked the century today by entering into the 100 crore club after Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, and 83 The Film. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film that entered into week 2, earned Rs 5.01 cr on Friday, Rs 8.20 cr on Saturday, Rs 10.08 cr on Sunday, Rs 3.41 cr on Monday, Rs 4.01 cr on Tuesday that making the total to ₹ 99.64 cr.

Also, the Alia Bhatt starrer witnessed a great opening after it did a business of Rs 10.5 crores as compared to Soorayavanshi that earned ₹26.29 crores on its opening day. For the unversed, the Akshay Kumar starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi had raked in Rs 294.17 crores at the box office. The film became the first one to revive the cinema with its release amid the pandemic that had strick hard globally.

On the other hand, the two films, Pushpa and 83 thefFilm had minted Rs 108.23 crores, 108.97 crores respectively. The film has not only done great business in India, but it has managed to smash all records overseas as well. Bhansali Productions had informed with a poster that the film has done a business of Rs 108. 3 crores at the box office worldwide

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt