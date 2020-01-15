The Debate
Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt As The Mafia Queen Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Bollywood News

"Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020," Bhansali Productions.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gangubai Kathiawadi

The wait is over. The 'Mafia Queen' — Alia Bhatt — in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi's first look is out & oh boy, the lady has nailed it. In a never-seen-before avatar, Alia is here to leave you speechless just with her intriguing looks. While in the first poster, she is seen sporting a look of a small-town girl with plaited hair, the second poster is fierce and she lets her eyes do the talking. Sporting a tilak, dark kohled eyes, and a big red bindi — Alia Bhatt will leave you spell-bound.

The film revolved around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. According to the reports, the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd, the film will release on September 11, 2020.

 

 

Published:
