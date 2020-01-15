Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt As The Mafia Queen Will Leave You Tongue-tied

The wait is over. The 'Mafia Queen' — Alia Bhatt — in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi's first look is out & oh boy, the lady has nailed it. In a never-seen-before avatar, Alia is here to leave you speechless just with her intriguing looks. While in the first poster, she is seen sporting a look of a small-town girl with plaited hair, the second poster is fierce and she lets her eyes do the talking. Sporting a tilak, dark kohled eyes, and a big red bindi — Alia Bhatt will leave you spell-bound.

The film revolved around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. According to the reports, the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd, the film will release on September 11, 2020.

