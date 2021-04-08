'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser To Release In Telugu Along With Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kahtiawadi's teaser in Telugu to release along with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab which is set to release in theatres on Friday, April 9. Alia Bhat took to her Instagram stories to share the big news with her followers in a video. She said that she felt absolutely honoured and excited to release something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab. She called Pawan Kalyan "Power Star" and wished the team "All the very best". Check out the screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story here.

A look at Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser in Hindi

The Gangubai Kathiwadi's teaser in Hindi was unveiled on February 24, 2021. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia as Gangubai who is the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, the red light area of Mumbai. The film is loosely based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai which is about Gangubai Kothewali who was the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

The teaser features Alia Bhatt dressed in a white sari with a coin-sized red bindi as she arrives in her vintage Bentley. Alia is seen portraying the strong characteristics of a mafia queen who is powerful, rebellious, and also worshipped by many. At the end of the video, she introduces herself as president of Kamathipura and says in Hindi that no one spared her innocence, and no one honoured her with marriage either.

Along with Alia, the movie stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seem Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021.

About Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is a legal drama film that is a Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Bollywood movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi in 2018, will be making comeback after 3 years with his role of Advocate Satyadev in the film. Vakeel Saab's cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna, Subbaraju, Naresh and Mukesh Rishi, among others. Shruti Haasan will feature in an extended cameo appearance in the film.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser & Vakeel Saab's trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.