Gangubai Kathiawadi Vs Jhund BO: Alia Bhatt's Film Crosses 100cr; Big B-starrer Nears 15cr

Alia Bhatt turns 29 on Tuesday, and the occasion was marked by her fans and the makers of her upcoming films through special social media posts. The actor's birthday has also come amid the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, which makes it a dual celebration. That was evident with the hashtag 'Happy birthday Gangubai' being one of the top trends on social media on Tuesday.

The Udta Punjab star's first look from Brahmastra was launched, and her music video with RRR stars were also set to be unveiled later in the day. Among the other highlights of the birthday girl's career was that Gangubai Kathiawadi was still doing well at the box office. The film has reportedly touched Rs 120 crore in India and is now eyeing to go past the figures of another of her hits, Raazi.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund neared the Rs 15-crore-mark at the box office in India.

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection

Gangubai Kathiawadi, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned around Rs 2 crore on Monday, according to the early estimates. With the latest collections, the total collections of the movie stand at around Rs 120.08 crore.

The tally was aided by close to Rs 70 crore coming in the first week, and over Rs 35 crore in the second week. In the third weekend, it added over Rs 12 crore, with collections ranging from Rs 2.50 crore on Friday to Rs 4.50 to Rs 5.50 crore over the next two days of the weekend.

Another of Alia's Rs 100-crore-hit Raazi, had earned around Rs 124 crore, in 2018. It would be interesting to see if Gangubai Kathiawadi goes on to beat this figure, which would make the movie, the second-highest grosser of her career, only behind Gully Boy, which had earned around Rs 140 crore in India in 2019.

Jhund box office collections

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is still finding footfalls, and it was earlier stated that the majority of the collections were coming from Maharashtra. The film collected Rs 85 lakh on Friday and earned in the Rs 1-Rs 1.50 crore range on Saturday-Sunday. On Monday, it is reported to have earned around Rs 40 lakh, taking its total collections to Rs 13.93 crore.

The film has been steady, but the overall collections have been on the lower side.