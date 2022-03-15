'Brahmastra': Alia Bhatt Unveils First Look Teaser From Upcoming Film Co-starring Ranbir

Bollywood heartthrob Alia Bhatt is known for her ace acting skills, and she has been proving the same with every release. The actor was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and received a lot of praise for her powerful acting. While the actor has several films in her pipeline, fans are most excited for her upcoming movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. As the actor is celebrating her 29th birthday today, she unveiled her first look from the film.

Alia Bhatt recently unveiled she will play the role of a young woman named Isha in the upcoming film Brahmnastra co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with her first look. The 31 seconds video began with Alia Bhatt's Isha and Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva standing holding on to each other as flames of fire showered upon them.

The clip then saw some snippets of Alia Bhatt, dressed in a saree, black dress, white tank top, and more. She was also seen trying to protect Ranbir's Shiva from fire. The short video hinted at Alia Bhatt's much powerful role in the film. Sharing the first look, Alia Bhatt wrote, "happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha." She further thanked director Ayan Mukrerji for the beloved gift and wrote, "Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!"

More about Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is touted to be a Hindi Superhero film. The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. In December 2021, the makers of the film released the first look of Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva with a motion poster and voiceover. In the snippet, Ranbir Kapoor's voice can be heard as he says, "Kuch chal raha hai duniya mein Isha, aisa kuch jo normal logo ki samajh ke bahar hai... Kuch puraani shaktiya hai... Kuch astra hai..." Alia asks him, "Yeh sab tumhe kyun dikh raha hai? Tum ho kaun Shiva?" The video then reads, "The most powerful weapon in the universe is waking up and a new hero will rise!" and Ranbir Kapoor's first look is revealed.

Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It will mark Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt