'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Where Will Alia Bhatt Starrer Have Its OTT Release? Read To Know

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for its release in the theatres on February 25, 2022. The film might release on Netlfix after a month.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. Prior to the film's release, the Raazi actor has been garnering a lot of praises for her role in the film. Alia will portray the role of a mafia don and madam of a Kamathipura brothel in the film. The highly-anticipated film also got premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, 2022. Though the film is set to have a theatrical release, a section of fans are also awaiting the film's release on OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to have an OTT release?

The film will not be releasing on Disney plus Hotstar or Amazon prime, as the film's official streaming partners are Zee5 and Netlfix. That being said, there are chances that it might release on Netlfix after a month of its theatrical run. 

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on a real-life story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been promoting the film for quite a long time. The actor dazzled in white sarees for every promotional event, whether it be in Delhi or Kolkata. Recently, she also made heads turn in Berlin by donning a stunning white saree teamed up with minimal jewellery. 

In an interview with Variety, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is already impressed by Alia Bhatt's dedication, hailed the actor for picking up such a difficult role. The director said, "I realized that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became that woman, she became Gangubai very soon".

