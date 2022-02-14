'She Became Gangubai Very Soon': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is All Praise For Alia Bhatt

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has several projects lined up in her kitty, while her most-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is yet to be released. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. While fans are thrilled to watch how Alia Bhatt will portray the role, the makers are keeping viewers entertained with regular updates about the movie.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hailed Alia for choosing the role of Gangubai. Praising the Raazi actor, Bhansali said that Alia comes from a very high society, an urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely. He further added that he began working on the actor's voice level as she speaks on a slightly higher note. Bhansali stated, "I realized that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became that woman, she became Gangubai very soon".

'This is a woman who fought for the weak': Bhansali on Alia's character

In the same interview, Sanjay also opened up about Alia's character Gangubai. He continued that this is a woman who fought for the weak, who are lost in this big bad world. Adding to it, Bhansali said, "If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere."

Alia Bhatt drops motion poster of Jab Saiyaan

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a motion poster of her upcoming song, Jab Saiyaan, from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She could be seen wearing a white floral saree as she held playing cards with both of her hands. She looked beautiful in flowy hair and a big bindi on her forehead. Alia captioned the post, "Two years of secretly humming, listening & loving this song and now I get to share it with you all! #JabSaiyaan out tomorrow Music by #SanjayLeelaBhansali Lyrics by @amturazofficial #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb (sic)". The music of the song is given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, while the lyrics are by AM Turaz. Jab Saiyaan will be released on February 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@bollyvars