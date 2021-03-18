Gauahar Khan pens emotional message for fans after FIR over COVID-19 norms violation

Gauahar Khan landed in a controversy recently for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had booked the actor for continuing her shoot despite allegedly testing positive for coronavirus, an allegation that she denied. After a cryptic message, she now conveyed her gratitude to her fans for their support during this tough time.

Gauahar Khan thanks fans for support

Gauahar took to Twitter and sent out a message for her fans, whom she called a ‘Crazy lot.’ She stated that their belief in her and their love had inspired me to do better. The Ishaqzaade actor sent her love to the fans and stated that she could not thank them enough. She also shared a verse about victory.

On Tuesday she had written a cryptic note that read ‘truth shall prevail.’

This was after her team had issued a statement, clarifying that Gauahar had tested negative for COVID-19, contrary to reports that claimed she stepped out instead of quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. Her team had then issued a statement, appealing to everyone to end the ‘speculation’ and allow her time to ‘heal’ after the FIR was lodged. They also shared that she was cooperating with the BMC authorities.

On the professional front, the actor who has worked in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Fever, will reportedly star in Nach Baliye with husband Zaid Darbar, whom she married in December. They keep making headlines for their dance videos and romantic posts. On the personal front, in a tragic loss, her father passed away on March 5.

Image credit: Instagram/@gauaharkhan