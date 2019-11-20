Gauahar Khan: The Chokra Jawaan Actor Is Slaying The Internet With A Blue Striped Pantsuit

Gauahar Khan has done supporting roles in movies like Rocket Singh – Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and more. The actor has been also the winner of Bigg Boss 7. Apart from this, she had a reality television show based on her and her sister, Nigaar’s life, which is titled as the Khan Sisters. Along with her great acting skills on screen, Gauahar is also known for her spectacular fashion sense. Here are some of the times Gauahar Khan stole everyone’s hearts. Take a look-

In a blue suit

Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan left fans drooling in a striped pantsuit. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures that feature her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a navy blue striped pantsuit. Gauahar accessorised her look with a pair of black heels, a golden pendant and a pair of delicate gold earrings.

In a blue blazer

Gauahar Khan attended one of the style awards. She looked stylish in this event with her blazer dress. She pulled her hair back and completed her look with a pair of chic stilettoes.

For Eid Celebration

The model and actor sported a Heena Kochhar creation that was an embroidered salwar suit. It had motifs running throughout the body. She paired her outfit with statement earrings and a ring for the occasion.

