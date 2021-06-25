Gauahar Khan Wants To Make Twitter A 'positive Space', Shares Tweet About 'love'

Actor Gauahar Khan quite often takes to her Twitter account and expresses her thoughts and opinions about societal issues. Gauahar took to her Twitter account and posted yet another thought-provoking message on Friday. In the message, she expressed her desire to want to make Twitter a positive space. Many of her fans replied to the post and applauded her for taking the right step.

In the tweet posted by Gauahar Khan, she said she wants to make the social media space a positive one. The tweet read - “Making this space positive, with all the negativity each time u open Twitter, this tweet is about love n happiness….. big hug to all, sending allllll the positivity to whoever needs it today! God bless the world!”

See tweet here:

Making this space positive , with all the negativity each time u open Twitter , this tweet is about love n happiness….. big hug to all , sending allllll the positivity to who ever needs it today ! God bless the world ! 🧡 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 25, 2021

Many fans of Gauahar Khan applauded and encouraged the message posted by her. One of her fans wrote, “You surely are one of the best person we have ever seen. You know to balance everything. Your wishes today matter to me and everyone around.” Another fan replied to the message and wrote, “How refreshing to see someone spreading some love” while another fan wrote, “Thanks for such a beautiful message.”

You surely are one of the best person we have ever seen. You know to balance everything. Your wishes today matter to me and everyone around. Yoyo — Bazeera Fathima (@BazeeraFathima) June 25, 2021

How refreshing to see someone spreading some love 🙏 — Shiv Singh Aujla (@shiv_k_singh) June 25, 2021

Gauahar Khan’s posts

Gauahar Khan often posts encouraging messages on her Twitter account and brightens the spirit of her fans during the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a post, Gauahar wrote, “wanna give a tight hug to every single person who has lost a loved one to COVID! I AM SO Sorry for ur loss. It’s heartbreaking every story of desperation to help ur loved one is gut-wrenching. I’m praying for everyone’s safety. #AllahReham”. Gauahar Khan often posts photos and videos with her husband Zaid Darbar on her Instagram account and shares adorable moments with her fans.

On the Work Front

Gauahar Khan started her career as a model and then later made her acting debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She went on to be a part of many films including Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan and many more. Gauahar Khan also appeared in many famous songs like Parda, Jawaani Le Doobi among many. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav where she played the role of Maithili Sharan.

IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.