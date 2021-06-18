Gauahar Khan's Outfit In These Pictures Matches Her Favourite Coldplay Song

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan often shares her gorgeous pictures and videos on Instagram to give let her fans know what she is up to. She lately has been sharing several dance videos with her husband Zaid Darbar as well. Recently, the Tandav actor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her wearing an outfit that matches her favourite song as well.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram post about her favourite song

In the pictures, Gauahar was wearing a yellow teeshirt and a pair of faded blue jeans. Her hair was left open and parted sideways. In one of the pictures, she posed by pouting for the camera as well. In the caption of the post, she informed that the song Yellow by Coldplay is her favourite track. She also went on to write, “What’s ur fave yellow thing .????? Mine is egg yolk, yummy !”

As soon as Gauahar Khan's photos were shared, her fans and followers rushed on to comment on them and express their admiration for her. One of her fans called her ‘beautiful’ while another compared her to daffodils and wrote that she resembled the flowers. See their reactions and comments below.

A look into Gauahar Khan's Instagram

The 37-year-old actor also shares adorable pictures with her husband Zaid on her Instagram. Earlier to this post, she shared a series of pictures with Zaid who gave her a piggyback ride. Gauahar was wearing a dark blue crop top and trousers. Her outfit was completed with a white jacket. In the pictures, Zaid wore a white teeshirt and a pair of black jeans. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “How many of u know #KaandaBataata ???? Hahahah or was it just my childhood ??? Give me ur childhood term for #piggyBackRide .. my forever @zaid_darbar.” Fans showered a lot of love on the post and commented on how adorable they looked together. See the post below.

On the work front

Gauahar has starred in popular movies like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She has also participated in several reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and I Can Do That. She was last seen in the political drama series Tandav which released on Amazon Prime Video.

