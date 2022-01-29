'Gehraiyaan': Siddhant Chaturvedi Introduces Character Zain, Says "Not Your Boy Next Door"

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for his role as Zain in Gehraiyaan, in which he will star alongside Ananya Panday, Dhairya and Deepika Padukone. The film has been a much-awaited one in the industry and the actor took to his social media account to give fans a glimpse into his character ahead of the film's release. The film will get a digital release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a glimpse into his character from Gehraiyaan

The Bollywood actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video that gave fans a deeper understanding of his on-screen role as Zain. The clip opened when a voice asking the actor if he feels guilty, and then the words 'selfish' and 'self-aware' appeared on screen, leaving fans wondering what the actor is feeling at the moment. The actor captioned the clip, "Chaos - personified. This is Zain. - Not your boy next door. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11." A number of fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

Have a look at the video here

The trailer of Gehraiyaan was recently released and had fans at the edge of their seats. The trailer started with Deepika Padukone's character Alisha in a tiff with her partner, played by Dhairya Karwa. The next scene sees her meeting her cousin, played by Ananya Panday and her partner, Zain, who is played by Chaturvedi. The rest of the trailer sees Alisha and Zain developing a bond and getting closer to each other. They try to keep their relationship a secret, which weighs on them. However, they start to feel guilty and heartbreak. Deepika shared the trailer with the caption, "Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!❤️"

The first song, Doobey from the upcoming film recently released and was loved by many. The music video is all about Alisha and Zain's bond and had fans hooked from the second it began. The video is full of intense romance and love between the leading duo and gives fans a sneak-peek into their relationship.

Watch the music video here

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi