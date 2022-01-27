'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone Shares A 'peek Into The World Of Alisha' From Upcoming Film

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to present her character, Alisha, from the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial film Gehraiyaan. As per the trailer, her character will be seen entangled in a complex relationship with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain and will deal with lies, guilt and infidelity in the film. Earlier, the actor had also admitted that Alisha was 'very close to her heart' and that it was one of the most challenging roles of her career.

With the release date inching closer, the actor has been creating hype around the venture through offline promotions as well as her social media handles. Recently, the actor shared a video to provide an opportunity for her fans to get a closer look at Alisha's world in Gehraiyaan.

Deepika Padukone shares 'peek into Alisha's world' from Gehraiyaan

Taking to her Instagram on January 27, the 36-year-old actor shared a short compilation of all Alisha's videos. The video highlighted a range of emotions that her character goes through in the film as the clip begins with Padukone saying, ''I don't want what happened to my mother, to happen with me''. The voiceover continues, ''I don't want to end up like her, stuck.''

She shared the insightful video with the caption, ''Choices or Destiny…What do you believe in? A peek into the world of #Alisha #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releasing #11thFebruary (sic)''

More about 'Gehraiyaan'

As per a report by ANI, Deepika got candid about her character in the forthcoming movie. She said, ''Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.''

On the other hand, as per PTI, she commended director Shakun Batra for creating a safe environment for the actors to perform intimate scenes. She said, ''Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film.''

The film will deal with a variety of matters involving love, lies and guilt between relationships as the plot revolves around Alisha falling for her cousin's (played by Ananya Panday) fiance (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and developing an intimate relationship with him. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

(Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram)