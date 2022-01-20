There are various reasons why there is anticipation among fans for the upcoming release Gehraiyaan. One of the major reasons is that it is the first film for Shakun Batra after his critically acclaimed film Kapoor & Sons. Deepika Padukone's debut film on the Over-the-Top platforms, and her first full-fledged release after earning praises for her performance in Chhapaak, and her equation with newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa are among the other points to look forward to in the new film.

The makers have been raising the buzz surrounding it, and the launch of a teaser and recent voice notes by the protagonists gave an impression of a film about relationships, love and heartbreaks. Not much, however, was clear on the plot of the film. The team has now finally dropped the trailer, and the initial glimpses look promising.

Gehraiyaan trailer out

The trailer starts off with a scene involving Deepika Padukone's character Alisha and her partner, Dhairya Karwa's character Karan, fighting. The next visual is of the former's cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday and her fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, coming to meet them.

As they go on a trip, Alisha and Zain fall for each other and get intensely intimate and their relationship starts. However, they hide it from their respective partners.

The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as they battle 'guilt', suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members also attempting to create a resolution.

Gehraiyaan to release on OTT platform

The film is gearing up for release on February 11. It will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'.

Previously, Deepika had shared that the film was their 'labour of love' and that she believed it was 'truly magical.' She stated that the film had gone through a 'wait' and she hoped it would be something that one truly appreciates after some wait.

On her birthday on January 5, she had dropped the character posters of the characters.

Veteran actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who was a part of Shakun Batra's previous film, and Naseeruddin Shah are also among the actors in the film.