Gemma Chan To Play The First Chinese American Star Anna May Wong In Upcoming Biopic; Read

Even though Marvel Studios' 2021 film Eternals did not impress the audience much, Gemma Chan was widely lauded for her role as Sersi. The actor's fans have since been waiting to see her in new projects. As per reports, the actor will now be seen portraying Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong in an upcoming biopic.

As per a report The Hollywood Reporter, Gemma Chan is currently in talks with producer Nina Yang Bongiovi to star in a biopic of Anna May Wong. Gemma had already revealed how much she respects the late Hollywood star, who is known as the first Chinese American star to garner international recognition. She also paid her a heartfelt tribute at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Eternals star and producer Nina Yang Bongiovi are currently in talks with Working Title Films to develop the biopic of the Hollywood legend. The actor will also executive produce the upcoming film. On the other hand, Bongiovi, who is known for producing the 2021 film Passing, will bankroll the upcoming movie alongside Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Gemma Chan pays homage to Anna May Wong at Met Gala 2021

Gemma Chan was nothing but honoured to pay her heartfelt homage to the legendary actor Anna May Wong at Met Gala 2021, which was held in September 2021. The Crazy Rich Asians' star took to her Instagram handle to express how despite many difficulties, Anna May Wong paved the way for those who wish to make a career in Hollywood. She shared a few pictures of Wong and recreated one of them at the event.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Born in Los Angeles in 1905, her grandfather emigrated from China to the US in the 1850s. She was the lead in the first Technicolor film “The Toll of the Sea” at the age of 17 and she starred in over 60 films in a career that spanned silent films, talkies, television and stage. Despite facing prejudice and stereotyping she fought back against the discrimination she faced in Hollywood. In her words: 'It’s a pretty sad situation to be rejected by Chinese because I’m ‘too American’ and by American producers, because they prefer other races to act Chinese parts." "A trailblazer, fashion icon and woman ahead of her time - she paved the way for those who came after and continues to inspire," she added. Here is how Chan recreated one of Wong's looks.

Image: Instagram/@gemmachan