Genelia Deshmukh Pens Down Adorable Note For Son Rahyl Deshmukh's Birthday

Riteish Deshmukh's son Rahyl Deshmukh, born on June 1, celebrates his 4th birthday today. Mom Genelia Deshmukh took to her social media to share a series of pictures. She also penned down a sweet note wishing him for his birthday.

Genelia Deshmukh's birthday wishes for son Rahyl Deshmukh

The first picture she shared is a candid click of the mother-son duo. Later, she shared Rahyl Deshmukh's picture where she is adorably hugging a dog. Genelia Deshmukh also shared a picture of him sitting on a trampoline in a playground and lastly, she shared an adorable picture of him dressed up Marvel superhero Captain America.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she used the hashtags #thebestboyintheworld #mysonshine. Genelia wrote in the caption, "RAHYL...Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is❤️..Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday. Happy Birthday Baby Boy❤️ Spider-Man just lost his amazingggggg tag to you". [sic]

On the work front, Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in Force 2 in 2016. The film was directed by Abhinay Deo and Genelia essayed the character of Maya in the film. She was also seen in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Mauli. According to reports, she will be seen next in a Telugu film alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is set to be a remake of superstar Mohanlal's political drama, Lucifer.

As for Riteish Deshmukh, he was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ankita Lokhande. He essayed the role of Vikram Pratap Singh in the film. The film revolved around a man who embarks on a rampage to avenge the kidnapping of his brother. He was also seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor has a few films in the pipeline. He will be seen in the Farhad Samji directorial Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. It is set to be a remake of the 2014 film, Veeram. He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. Deshmukh will also be a part of a Marathi film titled Chhatrapati Shivaji. He will be seen essaying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film.

