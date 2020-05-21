Genelia Deshmukh To Share The Big Screen With Chiranjeevi In 'Lucifer' Remake?

There is a piece of news that has been taking the South Indian film industry by storm. According to reports, actor Genelia D’Souza may return to Telugu films. She may be seen in the remake of Lucifer, which will also, reportedly, feature actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Read further ahead to know more details:

Genelia D’Souza to star alongside Chiranveeji?

According to reports, actor Genelia D’Souza is all set to make an appearance in Telugu films again with a Chiranjeevi starrer, which will be a remake of Lucifer. There have been reports in the past that stated that Chiranjeevi is set to star in a Lucifer remake, which originally featured superstar Mohanlal. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be directed by the maker of Saaho, Sujeeth. It has been said that it was Prabhas who suggested that the Happy actor will be a perfect fit for the female lead in the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



Since the news, fans of the actor are highly eager to watch her share the big screen with Chiranjeevi. The original Lucifer is a political drama that featured Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally and Khureshi Ab'raam. It was released back in 2019 and opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and penned by Murali Gopy. The film also featured critically acclaimed actors like Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others in the supporting role.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



For the unversed, Genelia D’Souza has starred in several films to date from various languages inlcuding Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi. She is mostly known for films like Happy, Urimi, Orange, and Force. Dsouza made her acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was a Hindi film and featured her in the role of Anju. She was critically acclaimed for the role of Anju in the film back in 2003. D'Souza was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Marathi film, Lai Bhari, which starred her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.