Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan Turns 5 Today

Lai Bhaari Actor Genelia D'Souza tied the knots with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, and made themselves one of the most cherished couples of Bollywood. In the year 2014, the couple was blessed with their first child, Riaan. Today, their firstborn, Riaan, turns five years old and the couple celebrated this in a lavish way. Read more to know how Riaan’s mother made the day more special for him.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's son Riaan turns 5 years’ old

As Genelia’s son turns 5 years old, the Force actor made the day more special with the beautiful letter she wrote for her son. She took to her official Instagram handle to post this letter. The letter was in the caption to a photo featuring Genelia and her son. In the caption, she wrote that every parent says that they don’t want their son to grow up and want this special time to freeze. But she does not want this; instead, she says that she wants to enjoy every year of her son and that she wants to see him grow into a fine young man. She says she wants to give him wings to fly and she would like to be the wind beneath those wings. She wishes to tell him that life is tough but he will be tougher.

She penned more of such beautiful lines to her ‘world.’ She says she wants him to always believe in himself on matter what happens. She expressed her love towards her firstborn and said that there is nothing more she wants to see than his smile and nothing else she wants to hear more than his laughter. Fans of the actor and mothers all over the internet felt that this is a very beautiful letter and they all loved it. Here is the post by Genelia D'Souza:

