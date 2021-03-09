Genelia D'Souza Gets Injured While Skating, Shares News Using Viral 'pawri' Trend: Watch

Actress Genelia D’Souza who is quite active on social media, recently shared a goofy video on Instagram while giving an update about her recovery from an injury that happened while she was learning skating. Genelia in her post revealed that she wanted to be an inspiration for her two kids and thought about shooting a cool video for Instagram but she fell down while shooting the same and injured her arm. The actress tried to give a unique twist to the video while joining the viral ‘pawri’ trend which means ‘party’ and sharing her recovery status.

Genelia D'Souza gives a glimpse of her arm recovery

In the video, the actress showed the video where she can be seen learning skating from a school and said “ye hum hai” (this is me), then she showed her tripping video where she fell suddenly on the floor and said, “ye hamari skating hai” (this is my skating) and then she showed her injured arm with a medical sling and said “ye hamari recovery ho rahi” (and this is how I am recovering). While captioning the post, the actress shared that she wanted to upload the video once she champions the sport, but now since she tripped and injured herself, she wanted her failed video to be out so that she can learn from her mistakes.

“My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be an inspirational and great company to my kids...I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it...Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls. Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women.” Several fans of the actress wished her speedy recovery and sent positive healing energies so that she can heal and get back to the sport once again.